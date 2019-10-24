TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Council candidate for Ward 2 Duryea Truss has filed an election contest based on allegations involving absentee ballots.
The complaint says Truss is asking the court to “enter an order finding that (he) received a majority of the legal votes cast in the runoff election … and to set aside the certification issued by the City Council … on Oct. 17, and to certify (Truss) as winner and duly elected candidate to said position.”
According to Talladega County Circuit Court records, Truss filed his complaint Monday. Incumbent Ward 2 Councilman Jarvis Elston did not run for a third term this year, and Truss, Vickie Robinson Hall and John Kidd all qualified for the vacant seat. Truss and Hall went into a runoff election Oct. 8.
According to the suit, the results of the runoff were certified Oct. 17, with Hall winning by 285 votes to Truss’s 236. Truss says there were 78 absentee ballots cast in the runoff, with 75 of those going to Hall.
“The absentee votes received by (Hall) constituted approximately 26 percent of all the votes received by (her),” the suit says. “The absentee votes received by (Truss) constituted approximately 1 percent of all votes received by (him).”
Based on those figures, Truss says he believes “there are a sufficient number of invalid or illegal ballots cast for (Hall), and that when these votes are removed or rejected, it will alter the outcome of the election in favor of your petitioner (Truss)” and “your petitioner believes that a final count of all legal votes will give your petitioner the majority of all votes, thereby altering the outcome of the election as currently certified.”
The suit does not include any specific allegations other than the numbers regarding the absentee ballots but cites numerous grounds listed in the state code.
These include “rejection of legal votes; acceptance of illegal absentee ballot applications; mailing of absentee ballots based on illegal applications; counting of illegal votes cast by people voting in person; counting of illegal absentee ballots; misconduct, fraud or corruption of various individuals in the soliciting and handling of absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots; other illegal acts to be discovered in the course of reviewing the ballots and testimony of witnesses.”
He is asking the court to allow him to “examine all applications for absentee ballots, the absentee ballots submitted, whether counted or not counted, and the voter sign-in list for the runoff election … for Ward 2.”
By law, Truss had five days from the date of certification to file his suit. The election was certified Oct. 17 because the outgoing council was unable to establish a quorum Oct. 15.
Hall said Thursday she had not been served with a copy of the suit and declined to comment until she had had a chance to read it.
Talladega’s new administration takes office Nov. 4.