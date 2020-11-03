Dropoff week for Operation Christmas Child set for Nov. 16-23 (free content)

TALLADEGA -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause havoc with all sorts of routines or events, one holiday tradition will continue unabated: Operation Christmas Child, the shoebox gift program sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse in coordination with various local churches.
Dropoff week this year runs from Nov. 16-23. There are more than 20 listed dropoff points within 25 miles of Talladega, including Hepzibah Baptist Church on Renfroe Road in Talladega, First Baptist Church of Sylacauga on South Broadway Avenue, First Baptist Church of Oxford on East Oak Street and First Baptist Church of Moody on Church Street.
The complete list can be found at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Each church will be open for different hours during each day of the dropoff week. Please consult the Web page before you make a trip, especially if you will be driving a good distance.
Volunteers at each of the dropoff sites will be masked and wearing appropriate protective gear when picking up the shoe boxes. Donors will be provided with a no-contact means of leaving their information and how many boxes they will be dropping off.
“Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child, making sure millions of children experience the good news and great joy of the holiday” according to a press release. “Samaritan’s Purse is committed to its mission of reaching millions of children across the globe with hope.”
The organization has been collecting and delivering shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys to children worldwide for more than 20 years, according to the release.
“This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. Simply pack the shoeboxes, then bring them to one of the 4,000 dropoff locations during national collection week Nov. 16 through 23,” the release says.
Shoeboxes can be either packed at home or packed virtually, according to the release. “Through this online tool, churches and groups can also set up a goal page to rally together to reach a larger goal,” the release says. “It’s easy: simply set a goal, invite your friends and start packing.”
For more information, please visit samaritanspurse.org.