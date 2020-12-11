Drive-thru COVID testing set for Wednesday in Lincoln (free content)

LINCOLN -- The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Talladega Emergency Management Agency will be offering free drive-thru COVID testing in Lincoln on Wednesday, Dec 16.
Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday or while testing supplies last. The testing will be done at the Lincoln Sports Complex at 1584 Holly Hills Road in Lincoln.
LeighAnn Butler, with the EMA, said testing will be of no cost, but those seeking testing must have symptoms of COVID-19, be a health care facility worker, congregate living facility worker or first responder with symptoms, or have underlying medical conditions that place them at high risk of complications from COVID-19.
Butler said those tested would be contacted by the ADPH with their results but added she could not say how long it would take to get results back. Attempts to reach the ADPH for clarification on the timeline were not successful Friday.
A flier sent out about the testing said symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.