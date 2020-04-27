Drive-thru COVID-19 testing set for Thursday in Goodwater (free content)

GOODWATER -- A one-day “drive-thru” COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the East Central District of the Alabama Department of Public Health in Goodwater in Coosa County to patients who meet the testing criteria and call for an appointment at 334-293-6481.
The testing was announced in a press release Monday.
The drive-through clinic is scheduled as follows: Thursday, April 30, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Goodwater Gymnasium, 166 Harris St., Goodwater.
To be tested, individuals must meet these criteria, which were updated April 24:
The patient is a resident of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or the patient is symptomatic with at minimum (measured or subjective) fever or cough or shortness of breath, and
Hospitalized, or;
immunocompromised or has co-morbidities, or;
age 65 years or older, or;
a health care worker, or;
associated with a long-term health care facility, or;
has moderate, severe or worsening symptoms.
If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.
Local leaders urge calm and patience during this trying time for all.