Drive-through COVID-19 testing available in Harpersville on Tuesday (free content)

HARPERSVILLE -- A drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered at Harpersville City Hall, 83 Town Hall Lane, Harpersville, on Tuesday, June 30, from 8 until 11 a.m. while testing supplies are available.
The testing was announced in a press release from the Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
These are the requirements for testing:
Persons with symptoms;
Health care facility workers, workers in congregate living settings and first responders with symptoms; or
Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications, or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state Health Department or local health jurisdiction.
Appointments are not required, but persons tested must meet Alabama Department of Public Health testing criteria. Please call 205-664-2470 for information.