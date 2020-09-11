DR. FRANK BUCK: What to look for in a paper planner (column)

This article may seem out of character for me.
I organize digitally and have done so since 2001. My phone is always with me. My information syncs across all of my devices. So why would I be talking about a paper planner?
The answer is simple.
Many people still use a paper planner. Others have tried the digital route, didn’t have a good strategy and gave up. When someone depends on a paper planner to organize their lives, they need a good one.
So many choices
At this time of year, stores are full of academic-year planners, and the 2021 editions are also appearing. Many are pretty, very pretty. They come with stickers. Pinterest provides plenty of ideas for decorating, turning planners into works of art.
Best of all, the pages are blank, a breath of fresh air, unlike the mess we’ve made of the pages in this year’s book. The crisp pages provide the illusion that next year will be calm and relaxed.
Back to the future
The 1980s was the Golden Age of paper planners.
The most high-level people depended on them to tell them where they needed to be, what they needed to do and put at their fingertips information they needed when they needed it. Stickers and glittery covers weren’t important.
We’re decades removed from those days. The characteristics of an effective planner have been forgotten. So, let’s look at what worked then.
A good planner is a three-legged stool. For each day, it provides a place to record the things that will happen on that day at a certain time. In other words, it gives you a calendar. Unfortunately, many of them stop there.
A good planner also provides a place to list the tasks for the day. It doesn’t matter if you make that phone call at 9:15 versus 9:35. What is important is that you see it as something to handle sometime during the day.
Third, a good planner provides a place to trap any information that arrives during the day. When we field phone calls and meet with other people, we need a place to write it. Too many planners provide a half-dozen blank pages in the back and think that’s good enough. What you need is a page for each day right beside your calendar and task list.
What planners provide all three?
As you shop for a planner, I recommend the Day-Timer two-page per day or the Franklin two-page per day models. Every day is represented by two facing pages.
The left-hand page provides a place for appointments and another section for tasks. The right-hand page provides a place to trap any information that arises during the day. Need to review the notes from the phone call you made to Sam on the 19th of last month? Where will you find those notes? Just flip back in the planner to the 19th, and you’re looking at them.
Both companies offer several sizes of pages. Both offer loose-leaf or spiral-bound options.
Make your own
Some people find commercial planners too big and bulky. The popularity of the Bullet Journal suggests people like a thin, very portable, book with no bells or whistles.
You can take any blank notebook and turn it into a fantastic paper planner. Just follow the Day-Timer or Franklin model. Designate two facing pages for each day. Appointments and tasks go on the left. Incoming information goes on the right.
Frank Buck is the author of “Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders.” "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019 and 2020. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.