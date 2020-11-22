DR. FRANK BUCK: What? Google Photos isn't free? What to do (column)

For a long time, I felt my digital photos weren't nearly as well organized as other areas of my life.
That situation changed overnight with Google Photos.
Google Photos is in the news because of a change in its policy -- it will no longer be free for unlimited storage. Like any other service that has been free and begins to charge, confusion arises. This article explains why Google Photos is still the best place to house those digital treasures.
If you aren’t familiar with Google Photos, start by reading this post:bit.ly/frankbuck165. For starters, if you are saying, “I don’t even have Google Photos,” you probably do. If you have a Google account, you have Google Photos. Log into your Google account and go tophotos.google.com and you’re there. You can start dragging photos into it today.
The June 1 change
Google gives you 15GB of free storage. Nothing changes there. To this point, Google Photos storage has been unlimited. It did not count against your 15GB. Starting June 1, 2021, new Google Photos, along with new Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms and Jamboards will count against the limit.
Notice the word “new.” Everything you have stored to this point remains free. Anything you upload by June 1 will be free and will not count against your 15GB of free storage.
The strategy
From that last paragraph, you’ve probably already figured out what to do. If the change only applies to what you upload starting June 1, now is the time to jump into Google Photos with both feet.
Identify the photos you’ve stored on your computer and flash drives. Drag them into Google Photos. Use the Google Photos app to upload pictures stored on your phone. The link I gave you in the second paragraph also includes a 21-minute video. That video walks you through everything step-by-step.
Over the next six months, upload every photo you’ve got and take plenty more. You will have downloaded the Google Photos app, and the photos you take will automatically upload to your Google Photos account. They’ll be available from any computer where you are logged into your Google account. Gone are the days where photos filled up space on your phone. Gone are the days when you had to worry about what happens to your treasured photos if you lose your phone.
After June 1, it will probably take you years to reach your 15GB limit. Every digital photo I have is in Google Photos, and it only comes to 1.89GB.
Want to know how much storage you have used with Google Photos, Gmail or Google Drive? Go here to see:https://one.google.com/storage. If at any time you need to free some space, this site will help you do it easily:https://one.google.com/storage/management.
And just in case you go over your limit and need to buy more, how much will it cost? A whopping $1.99 a month for 100GB. Pay for the whole year at once and you get a discount: $20 for the 12 months. You can hardly take the family to McDonald’s one time for that.
A day in the life of Google Photos
Two months ago, my wife and I took a week-long trip to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
When we returned, there was no “organizing” needed. The Google Photos app on my phone uploaded everything to my account. Google knew the location of my phone, figured I had gone on a trip and created an album on its own.
Within the album, Google divided the photos into labeled sections: Carriage Way Inn Bed & Breakfast, Lightner Museum, St. Augustine Beach, etc. If I ever wanted a hard-copy photo album of that trip, creating it and ordering through Google is ridiculously easy.
Google Photos delights by creating video compilations of photos, sometimes even with music, and presents them for approval just as an added perk.
Every few days, Google presents me with memories from past years. And if I am interested in seeing photos of a particular person, all I do is search for the name. Google Photos finds every photo of that person … even if it’s in a group shot from a high school reunion.
If the grocery store announced that freshly-baked bread would be sold for a nickel a loaf, we would be flocking to the store and clearing the shelves. If the same bread had been free and was now going to sell for a nickel, some people would be up in arms and looking for alternatives for making a sandwich. It’s the same here. I’m already seeing “alternatives to Google Photos” articles.
Once upon a time, my digital photos reminded me of a junk drawer. Today, the collection is amazing.
Google Photos has made enjoying my photos so much easier. When we ask the question, “Why get organized?” the answer has much to do with being able to enjoy what you have.
Frank Buck is the author of “Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders.” "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019 and 2020. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.