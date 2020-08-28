DR. FRANK BUCK: 3 Great Hidden Features in Windows 10—Part 2 (column)

Last time, we looked at two new features in Windows 10: “Snip & Sketch” and “Hide Desktop Icons.” Today, we add one more.
Quick Assist
Think about a time you tried to help someone solve a computer problem over the phone. It’s tough.
You can’t see the other person’s screen. They don’t quite understand your instructions. Both of you get frustrated. Finally, you get in the car and drive over there so you can sit down at their computer. When that’s not possible, the other person has to live with the problem until you can schedule a trip.
If you’ve been through that type of experience, you’ll love Quick Assist. It allows one person to temporarily see and control another person’s computer remotely.
Here’s how it works:
Tap the Windows key and begin keying “Quick Assist;”
Click the icon for Quick Assist when it appears;
A box appears and you see a blue button labeled “Assist another person.” Click it;
If prompted, enter your Microsoft email address, phone number or Skype name;
On the next screen, you see a six-digit code. Give that code to the other person. You can email the code or simply read it off to them over the phone;
The other person will have 10 minutes to enter the code before it expires;
The other person follows the same steps. But instead of clicking the blue “Assist another person” button, they will enter the six-digit code in the “Code from assistant” blank and click the “Share screen” button;
You will then see two options. Click beside “Take full control” and click “Continue;”
The other person will click “Allow;”
In a few seconds, the computers will be connected. You will see the other person's screen and you will have full control of the mouse;
Sometimes a session requires a restart of the other person's computer. At the top of the screen, a set of icons appears. One of them restarts the other person's computer. When that person's computer reboots, the two computers reconnect; and
Another button on the same menu allows you to end the remote session. The other person also has a menu where they can end the remote session at any time.
Quick Assist saves considerable time and frustration. If you often assist parents or a friend who is not tech-savvy, Quick Assist is the perfect tool.
If you liked this new feature and the two from last time, you'll love my favorite Windows 10 trick, Windows Clipboard History. Check out the blog post, podcast episode, and YouTube demonstration atFrankBuck.org/windows-clipboard-history.
In the “Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy possessed the ruby slippers throughout her entire journey. But, she had no idea what they could do. In much the same way, we have technology at our fingertips that will make our lives easier. The tricky part is keeping up with what’s changing. That’s why I hope you are finding articles such as these helpful and enjoyable.
Frank Buck is the author of “Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders.” "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019 and 2020. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.