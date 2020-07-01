DR. FRANK BUCK: 2020: A glass half full? (column)

In January, we rang in another New Year. We also bid farewell to the prosperous “teen” years and looked forward to the “Roaring ’20s.” Ah, the dreams and predictions we had for the year ahead!
Sure, every year has its ups and downs. But if we held a contest to name a “Worst Year Ever,” 2020 would be the hands-down favorite. From the fires ripping through Australia in January to a worldwide pandemic two months later, 2020 has already etched a place in history.
We each have our stories
For most of us, the past several months were filled with stories of trips canceled, opportunities lost, jobs lost and even lost loved ones. Nobody knows what the future will hold. Tempers flare. Situations that would have caused previous generations to pull together only pull us farther apart.
And, we’re only halfway through 2020. What if we could just say our farewells to 2020 right now and roll the dice with 2021? As tempting as it sounds, we have as much of 2020 ahead of us as behind us. We’re halfway through, and the glass is still empty.
A shot at “half full?”
What have we learned in 2020 that will help us, not only in the months ahead, but in the years to come?
Many who had no experience with videoconferencing have become quite well-versed on platforms such as Zoom. Now, we’re carrying on conversations with loved ones hundreds of miles away and seeing their faces light up. We’re live-streaming weddings from empty sanctuaries while friends on the other side of the world attend, if only virtually.
Our teachers, literally overnight, re-tooled how they deliver instruction. Yes, it meant building the plane as they flew it. In doing so, they moved forward by many years our capability to deliver instruction to distant places in real time.
The last several months have brought out the worst in humanity in ways that can only make America’s enemies smile. But we’ve also seen an overworked medical community do an extraordinary job under less than satisfactory circumstances. If we look closely, every day we can see examples of resilience, resolve and human greatness.
The second half of 2020 is full of unknowns. But we’ve now had practice at how to focus on what we can change and what we can’t. We’ve learned not only about the value of planning, but also the need for a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C.
A wise professor once told me that success in a doctoral program depends in large part on having a high tolerance for ambiguity. This year has presented an unending stream of ambiguity.
The next six months will be full of challenges. Our hope is it will also be filled with people ready to meet those challenges. When we bring a close to 2020, maybe, just maybe, we will emerge with a glass half full.
“Taps” or “Reveille?”
Sir Winston Churchill gives us one of history’s great examples of hope. His leadership was instrumental in securing victory during World War II. One of his greatest lessons, however, occurred after his death.
As he saw his health wane and sensed the end was near, Churchill planned his own funeral down to the last detail. The 1965 ceremony was held at Saint Paul’s Cathedral and included all the pomp and majesty befitting a head of state. When the service came to a close and the casket was being carried back down the long aisle, two unforgettable things happened.
First, Churchill had instructed that a bugler be positioned high in the dome of the great cathedral. As the casket made its way down the aisle, the bugler began to play “Taps.” The tune is universally known as a sign that something has ended.
But just as the final notes of “Taps” rang through the cathedral, something else happened. Churchill had instructed that a second bugler be positioned on the other side of the dome. That bugler began to play “Reveille.” “It’s time to get up. It’s time to get up.”
Churchill’s message, issued from that casket, was clear. When we face adversity and simply want to blow “Taps” over the whole thing, we have another choice. The lesson of hope, applicable even today, is to join in the sound of “Reveille.”
