DR. BRIDGET GIBSON: Take note: 5 common inherited health conditions (column)

Every person has two sets of genes, one from the mother and one from the father. Genes are made up of DNA, the hereditary material in humans and other organisms.
Aside from physical features and characteristics, genes also determine some health conditions that people inherit from their parents. Following are some of the most commonly inherited health conditions.
1. Heart disease
It’s no surprise heart disease is part of the list, considering it’s the leading cause of death in the United States. The most common types of inherited heart diseases are coronary artery disease (CAD) and hypertension or high blood pressure.
CAD is caused by plaque and cholesterol build up on the inner walls of the arteries. It affects the blood and oxygen that go to the heart. On the other hand, high blood pressure occurs when your heart works too hard in pushing the blood through your arteries. Without proper treatment or management, it may lead to stroke, kidney failure, heart attacks and other health conditions.
How to lower your risk
Although having parents who have heart disease increases your risk of acquiring it, we can eliminate modifiable risk factors through lifestyle changes. These changes that will decrease your risk include eating healthy meals, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding smoking and visiting your doctor for regular health checks.
2. Diabetes
One in 13 people in the U.S. has diabetes. It is caused by genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. Whether Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, it is a chronic disease that must be detected and treated early as it may lead to serious complications such as blindness, amputation, heart disease and kidney failure.
How to lower your risk
Children or siblings of people with diabetes are more likely to get the disease. However, you will lower your risk by eating less sugar and fat, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly and consulting your doctor for proper medication/treatment.
3. Cancer
Cancer comes in various forms. It is caused by uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in specific parts of the body. Aside from lifestyle choices, genes and environmental factors also contribute to developing cancer. Some of the most common types of cancer include lung, breast, colon and prostate cancer. Lung cancer leads to the most cancer deaths for both men and women in the U.S.
How to lower your risk
The risks and symptoms vary depending on the type of cancer. Generally, you can help lower your risk by following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol consumption and following your doctor’s recommendations for preventative care.
4. Asthma
Asthma is a lung disease caused by multiple genetic and environmental influences. There are numerous triggers that cause symptoms, including air pollutants, smoke, mold, dust mites, animals and exercise to name a few. Asthmatics may suffer from episodes of chest tightness, coughing, breathing problems and wheezing once triggered.
How to manage your symptoms
Limiting your exposure to triggers is a good way to avoid symptoms of asthma. You must also carry rescue inhalers in case symptoms occur. Consult your doctor to discuss treatment plans.
5. Single gene disorders
A single gene disorder is a certain gene that causes a disease. There are more than 6,000 single gene disorders, and their symptoms vary in many ways. Some single gene disorders can be identified as soon as pregnancy or childbirth, while others may not be diagnosed until adulthood. Such disorders can be passed down even when the mother and the father of the individual do not show symptoms.
How to lower your risk
If you are aware of a family single gene disorder, speak with a doctor. Your physician will order screenings tests to determine if you have a single gene disorder and refer you to a specialist.
Final thoughts
Have no idea about the history of your family’s health conditions? Do not hesitate to ask your parents or relatives as it can help you become more aware of your risks and prepare in advance for potential symptoms. Meanwhile, if you’re experiencing symptoms of any disease, please speak to a doctor so you can get the help and treatment you need as soon as possible.
Dr. Bridget Gibson is a family medicine physician for Brookwood Baptist Health.