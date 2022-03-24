Dr. Bridget Gibson: Six types of foods that may help you prevent colon cancer

According to research conducted by the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the United States, both for men and women.
Typical symptoms of this disease include rectal bleeding, abdominal cramping/ pain, changes of stool shape, changes in bowel habits, anemia and weight loss.
What is colon cancer?
Colorectal cancers are cancers involving the lower part of the gastrointestinal tract, the large intestine and the rectum. We diagnose and screen for colon cancer by undergoing a colonoscopy. During a colonoscopy colon cancer is confirmed by taking biopsies. It has been recently advised to begin screening at age 45, for adults at average risk.
Risk factors
Some risk factors for colon cancer include modifiable, hereditary and medical factors such as:
—Family or personal history of colorectal cancer
—High consumption of red and/or processed meat
—Long-term smoking
—Long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
—Low calcium intake
—Low intake of fruits and vegetables
—Low intake of whole-grain fiber
—Moderate to heavy alcohol consumption
—Physical inactivity
—Personal history of chronic inflammatory bowel disease
—Obesity
—Type 2 diabetes
Best foods for your colon
Your colon needs the right amount of omega 3-fatty acids, vitamin D, calcium and fiber. Dietary fiber is essential as it promotes regular bowel movements and helps limit bacteria build up. There are many factors, including lifestyle and environmental factors that have a small or unknown influence on the development of colon cancer. It is important to note that research is still being conducted in these areas.
—Fish: Intake of fresh fish high in omega-3 fatty acids may have a decreased association with the development of colorectal cancer. In fact, a research team from Vanderbilt University found out that women who eat three servings of fish per week reduced their risk of developing colon polyps at around 33 percent. Your best picks would be baked or smoked salmon, tuna and sardines.
—Fruits: Fruits are generally rich in antioxidants, fiber and species-specific phytochemicals that can help in protecting you from digestive problems.
Apples, blackberries, bananas, blueberries, oranges, pear and raspberries are some of the best sources of fiber.
—Non-starchy vegetables: For overall health, the rule of thumb is to fill two-thirds of your plate with plant-based food as they are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals. However, to lower your risk of having type 2 diabetes, another factor that can lead to colon cancer, the American Diabetes Association suggests that you emphasize non-starchy vegetables.
Try to eat at least three to five servings of non-starchy vegetables a day, including lettuce, kale, cucumbers, artichokes, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, okra and spinach.
—Meat: Protein is crucial for muscle development, growth of tissues and more. However, it is advised to limit red meat and processed meat consumption.
—Whole grains: Whole grains are another fiber-packed food group. Your healthiest options would be brown rice, barley, oatmeal and quinoa. It is important to compare fiber content on nutritional labels.
—Beans and legumes: Soybeans, lentils, peas, pinto beans, black beans and kidney beans are a great source of protein, fiber, vitamin B and vitamin E. Aside from the benefits and protection they provide to your colon, beans and legumes can also help reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
Final thoughts
While this guide gives you an insight on what types of food to limit and consume more of, it’s still best to visit a physician for colorectal cancer screening as this disease rarely causes symptoms until it’s in a more serious stage.
Dr. Bridget Gibson is a family medicine physician for Brookwood Baptist Health.
Sources: American Cancer Society Colorectal Cancer Alliance; Centers for Disease Control; Produce for Better Health Foundation; Prevent Cancer Foundation