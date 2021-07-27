Dr. Bridget Gibson: Of all the nerve! Sciatica — what it is, how to treat it

The sciatic nerve has a lot of nerve. It is, in fact, the largest and longest nerve in the body.
The sciatic nerve controls muscles in the back of your upper legs and lower legs and also provides feeling to these areas. Sciatica is irritation of the sciatic nerve and a term used to describe a set of symptoms caused by an underlying medical condition. These symptoms often include pain, weakness, numbness and/or tingling.
Pain associated with the sciatic nerve can be a burning sensation or shooting pain. It starts in the lower back and extends down your leg to your calf or foot. The level of pain is wide ranging, from a mild ache to a sharp, burning, or excruciating pain. Prolonged sitting can aggravate symptoms, which can also be worse when you cough or sneeze.
What are the causes of sciatica?
In about 90 percent of cases, sciatica is caused by a ruptured intervertebral disc, also called a herniated disc. The spine is made up of bones, called vertebrae, and in between each are soft, pillow-like discs that act as cushions.
The discs also keep the vertebrae in place and allow your backbone to move so you can bend and stretch. Over time, the discs can weaken or rupture, with the jelly-like center pushing out of the disc and irritating the nearby nerves. This is called a herniated disc.
What causes a herniated disc?
A single excessive strain or injury can cause a herniated disc. However, age also can be a factor as discs naturally degenerate as one ages, and the ligaments that hold it in place begin to weaken.
As this degeneration progresses, a twisting movement or relatively minor strain can cause a disc to rupture.
Other causes of sciatica
Sciatica can also be caused by spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal that puts pressure on the nerve, or an injury, such as a pelvic fracture. In other cases of sciatica, no cause can be found.
Sciatica risk factors
—Age: Age-related changes in the spine, such as herniated discs and bone spurs, are the most common causes of sciatica.
—Obesity: Excess body weight, which increases stress on the spine, can contribute to the spinal changes that cause sciatica.
—Prolonged sitting: People who sit for extended periods or lead an inactive lifestyle are more likely to develop sciatica than those who are active.
When to see a doctor
Mild sciatica usually goes away over time with rest and over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen.
Call your doctor if self-care measures fail to ease your symptoms or if your pain lasts longer than a week, is severe or becomes progressively worse.
Get immediate medical care if:
—You have sudden, severe pain in your low back or leg and numbness or muscle weakness in your leg
—The pain follows a violent injury, such as a traffic accident
—You have a loss of bowel or bladder function
Your doctor will ask you questions about your symptoms and perform an exam. He or she might order X-rays or other pictures, such as a CT Scan or an MRI, to see whether you have a herniated disc. There are also nerve tests your doctor can order that can determine what nerves are involved.
Dr. Bridget Gibson is a family medicine physician for Brookwood Baptist Health.