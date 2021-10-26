Dr. Bridget Gibson: Living with a herniated disc

Between the bones in your spine (the vertebrae) are cushions called discs.
Over time, the discs can degenerate and press against the spinal cord or nerve roots causing pain. Most people who have a herniated disc recover in about four weeks. Your doctor can assess the amount of damage and recommend treatment.
What causes a herniated disc?
Over time, normal wear and tear can lead to tears or loss of fluid within the discs. They can also bulge into the spinal canal or push against nerve roots when the outer covering weakens.
Movement puts more pressure on the area, leading to more pain. The following can put you at a higher risk of developing a herniated disc:
—Older age
—Smoking
—Living an inactive lifestyle
—Heavy lifting
—Obesity
—Bending and twisting with repetition
Herniated disc symptoms
—Neck pain with movement
—Pain radiating down your arm
—Upper body numbness (shoulder, elbow, forearm, fingers)
—Leg, hip or buttocks pain or numbness
—Leg weakness
Herniated disc treatment
Types of treatment your doctor may recommend include:
—Muscle relaxants, anti-inflammatories
—Physical therapy to strengthen back muscles and reduce pressure on the disc
—Injections of steroids to reduce inflammation
—Surgery to repair or remove the disc
When to seek immediate help
—Loss of feeling in the legs or feet
—Loss of bladder or bowel control
—Numbness between your legs
Like many conditions, living a healthy lifestyle can help keep your body in good working condition. Get regular exercise (especially to strengthen your core muscles), maintain a healthy weight, avoid prolonged sitting, use caution when lifting heavy objects and try to avoid repetitive movements.
Dr. Bridget Gibson is a family medicine physician for Brookwood Baptist Health.