DR. BRIDGET GIBSON: Joint‌ ‌pain‌ ‌do's‌ ‌and‌ ‌don'ts‌ ‌(column)

Joint pain is a common condition in adults over 40 years old.
Some of its causes include arthritis, gout, lupus, injuries, cancer, osteoporosis, infection and other chronic diseases.
If you have joint pain, whether it’s in your hip, knee, shoulders, elbows, neck, wrists or hands, here are some do’s and don’ts that can help you manage and/or treat your condition.
Do’s
● Maintain a healthy weight to limit the strain on your joints. (Each pound you lose takes 4 pounds of pressure off your knees.)
● Exercise safely with joint-friendly activities such as walking, swimming, cycling or water aerobics.
● Daily stretching using the full range of motion of your joints.
● Reduce stress levels to help manage inflammation and muscle tension.
● Ask your doctor about medication and physical therapy.
● Stop smoking. Toxins in smoke cause inflammation, worsening pain.
Don'ts
● Give up on physical activity due to pain. Talk with your doctor on how you can modify your activity.
● Dismiss pain or swelling that does not get better with home treatment, such as rest.
● Continue to eat an unhealthy diet.
● Wear shoes with higher than 2-inch heels.
● Overtreat with over-the-counter pain relievers. Please discuss treatment options with your doctor.
This list is intended to provide more insights on how to manage joint pain in general, but it’s important not to try to handle it on your own.
Consult with your doctor as soon as you experience pain to avoid complications and know the best treatment options for your condition, which may involve consulting with an orthopedic specialist.
Dr. Bridget Gibson is a family medicine physician for Brookwood Baptist Health.