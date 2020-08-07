DR. BRIDGET GIBSON: Heat-related illnesses

A healthy body temperature is maintained by the nervous system.
As the body temperature increases, the body tries to maintain its normal temperature by transferring heat. Sweating and blood flow to the skin help us keep our bodies cool. A heat-related illness occurs when our bodies can no longer transfer enough heat to keep us cool.
A high body temperature, known as hyperthermia, can develop rapidly in extremely hot environments, such as when a child is left in a car in the summer heat. Hot temperatures can also build up in small spaces where the ventilation is poor, such as attics or boiler rooms. People working in these environments may quickly develop hyperthermia.
Heat-related illnesses include:
Heat rash (prickly heat), which occurs when the sweat ducts to the skin become blocked or swell, causing discomfort and itching;
Heat cramps, which occur in muscles after exercise because sweating causes the body to lose water, salt and electrolytes;
Heat edema (swelling) in the legs and hands, which can occur when you sit or stand for a long time in a hot environment;
Heat tetany (hyperventilation and heat stress), which is usually caused by short periods of stress in a hot environment;
Heat syncope (fainting), which occurs from low blood pressure when heat causes the blood vessels to expand and body fluids move into the legs because of gravity;
Heat exhaustion (heat prostration), which generally develops when a person is working or exercising in hot weather and does not drink enough liquids to replace those lost liquids. Immediate medical attention is needed in the event of heat exhaustion; and
Heatstroke (sunstroke), which occurs when the body fails to regulate its own temperature and body temperature continues to rise, often to 105°F (40.6°C) or higher. It is important to note that heatstroke is a medical emergency! Even with immediate treatment, it can be life-threatening or cause serious long-term problems.
Often, environmental and physical conditions can make it hard to stay cool.
Heat-related illness is often caused or made worse by dehydration and fatigue. Exercising during hot weather, working outdoors and overdressing for the environment increase your risk. Drinking alcohol also increases your risk of dehydration.
Many medications increase your risk of a heat-related illness.
Some medicines decrease the amount of blood pumped by the heart (cardiac output) and limit blood flow to the skin, so your body is less able to cool itself by sweating. Other medicines can alter your sense of thirst or increase your body's production of heat.
If you take medicines regularly, ask your doctor for advice about hot-weather activity and your risk of getting a heat-related illness.
Other things that may increase your risk of a heat-related illness include:
Age − Babies do not lose heat quickly, and they do not sweat effectively. Older adults do not sweat easily and usually have other health conditions that affect their ability to lose heat;
Obesity − People who are overweight have decreased blood flow to the skin, hold heat in because of the insulating layer of fat tissue and have a greater body mass to cool;
Heat waves − People who live in cities are especially vulnerable to illness during a heat wave because heat is trapped by tall buildings and air pollutants, especially if there is a high level of humidity;
Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart failure and cancer. These conditions change the way the body gets rid of heat; and
Travel to wilderness areas or foreign countries with high outdoor temperatures and humidity. When you go to a different climate, your body must acclimate to keep your body temperature in a normal range.
Most heat-related illnesses can be prevented by keeping the body cool and by avoiding dehydration in hot environments. Home treatment is usually all that is needed to treat mild heat-related illnesses. However, it is important to remember that in the event of heat exhaustion or heatstroke, seek immediate medical treatment.
Dr. Bridget Gibson is a family medicine physician for Brookwood Baptist Health.