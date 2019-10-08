Talladega voters return to the polls today to decide runoffs for the offices of mayor, councilor for Ward 2 and councilor for Ward 3.
Click here to learn more about the candidates.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters in Ward 2 will cast their ballots at the Brecon Recreation Center, while those voting in Ward 3 will be at the Spring Street Recreation Center.
Those voting for mayor only in Wards 1, 4 and 5 will vote at the B.N. Mabra Center, the Spring Street Recreation Center and the Bemiston Recreation Center, respectively.
Click here to learn more about the candidates.
Visit The Daily Home website tonight for lives updates and results.