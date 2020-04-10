Department of Public Health holds COVID-19 testing at Talladega Superspeedway (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- About 60 people turned up Friday at Talladega Superspeedway for free COVID-19 testing, courtesy of the Department of Public Health.
Robbie Stubbs, emergency preparedness director for the Northeast Alabama Division of the state Public Health Department, said fewer than five people had to be turned away for not meeting the minimum criteria.
“The Talladega County Emergency Management Agency and the Sheriff’s Office were out there with us from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and we were able to test 60 people that drove up,” she said,
“Honestly, I had hoped for more, but maybe we didn’t get as many because it was Good Friday.”
Another drive-up testing clinic was conducted in Sylacauga on Wednesday, and more are scheduled in Blount County on Tuesday, Randolph County on Wednesday and Calhoun County, on the campus of Jacksonville State University, on Thursday, all from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All tests are conducted free of charges, and lab fees. Samples are being sent to a state lab in Montgomery, and results are expected in four days.
Stubbs said all those who were tested will be notified by the Health Department as soon as the results are returned, and those notifications will be made whether the patient tested positive or negative. Patients are asked not to call the Health Department seeking results.