I remember my encounter with a bull as a child of 9. This in not one of my most fond memories, but I think some of you country folks will relate. It started with good intentions as do most of my mis-adventures. My mother loved to eat sun-bream fish. You know the small bony fish in streams and lakes. She absolutely loved them.
We were visiting relatives in Horn’s Valley in Clay County. I went to a relative’s lake and started fishing. I had a large can of worms that I had dug out of the fertile dirt around my grandfather’s barn. The bream were not biting that day at the lake so I started walking the stream that fed the mountain lake. Oh, boy, did I start catching fish!
The further I walked along the stream the more fish I caught. I crossed two fences in my excitement to keep catching the bream in each bend of the creek. I had filled one stringer and had to make another from fishing line. My mother was going to love all of the fish I caught. Then the trouble started. I heard a loud snort coming from behind me. I turned around and saw a large bull with gigantic horns. He was pawing the ground and looking at me with his head lowered.
Now I had never been this close to a bull before that was not on the other side of a fence. Then it hit me where I was. This was the bull of a distant relative whom I had been told never to go around. In my excitement I had crossed over and into his territory. He did not give me any more time to contemplate my predicament; he charged!
I grabbed both full stringers of fish, my rod and my tackle box and took off running. I will admit that I am not normally a fast runner, but on this day I think I could have given any Olympic sprinter a great race. The thought of one of those horns stabbing me in my butt gave me extra speed. I knew that I could not maintain my super speed for long so I crossed the creek several times in a zig-zag effort of brilliance.
The bull followed behind still in a fit of rage at my trespass. I will never know where my final act of genius came from, but I saw a deep pool in one of the stream’s bends. I jumped in, and the bull followed. The deep water did what I had hoped for; it slowed him down and gave me some distance between us.
I climbed out of the water holding everything tightly and took off in what I knew was the final leg of our race to the fence line. I heard him come out of the water in an explosion of anger and thunder toward my exposed wet rear end. I threw the fish, rod and tackle box down to give me a final burst of speed toward the fence. Then the thought hit me, I had never jumped over a fence before in my life. I was too fat! I always had to crawl through it to get to the other side. I knew
that bull would never give me time to do that and I was not going to expose my rear end toward him in the effort.
So, I gave it my best shot at hurdling. What actually happened was not too terrible. I caught on the top strand and ripped my jeans all the way down, but I was across the fence. I stood and looked face-to-face with that bull. I had triumphed!
Then my elation died as I realized that everything I had caught was on the other side of the fence along with my best rod and tackle box. I tried to wait that bull out hoping he would move on to
something else but me. He was very bull headed. All he would do was to pace the fence and snort at me. Honestly, I tried to make peace with him at first, but that did not have any effect at
all.
Finally, I resorted to violence toward him and began throwing rocks. I would hit that bull with a rock so hard that hair would fly off but nothing moved him from patrolling that fence. I gave up in defeat. I contemplated my hatred for that bull on my long walk of shame back to my grandmother’s house.
So if you go to Clay County and see an old patchy-furred bull in a pasture, stay away from him. Especially if you are fat and stupid like me. I’m sure he has a long memory.
David Sparks
Talladega