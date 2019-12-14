DAVID SPARKS: The worst/best Christmas present (column)

In 1972, I was so excited for Christmas to hurry up and come! I had been especially good that year (well at least I had not been caught). I had been priming Dad with deep philosophical discussions about getting a motorcycle. You know, how safe I would drive it, etc. … I really do not want to rehash that.
So, when they both came to pick me up from my Aunt’s house to tell me a big surprise, my little brain went boom! Here they are together to tell me I was going to get my first motorcycle for Christmas after all! I will always remember sitting between them in Dad’s truck and my Mom saying to me, “Guess what you are getting around Christmas?” I blurted out, “A MOTORCYCLE” excitedly. Mom then said no, we’re not through talking about that yet, but you are getting a little Brother or Sister.
What? Why?
I rode the rest of the way home trying to decide exactly how I felt about a sibling. I finally decided it was OK as long as they did not bother me or get in my way. I was so stupid. I had no idea what was coming my way. After Christmas, by the way, I did get my first motorcycle, but that story is for another time.
Deborah Dianne Sparks was born. She was cute, I guess. You know the way all babies are but from birth she loved to torture me. For some reason, she loved to pull on my ears. Anytime she got mad at me she attacked my ears and she got mad a lot. Today I have abnormally long ears because of her.
It got so bad with her bothering me that I had to even keep my bedroom door locked to keep her out of my stuff. But I am fat and stupid so one day I forgot to lock it after I left for school. I had learned to put model cars together as a hobby. I was so very proud of my collection, a 1969 Corvette Stingray, a 1956 Chevy, you know the one with the fins that was so cool and many others. I had hand-painted every one in great detail. I was so scared of breaking any of them that I rarely touched them.
So, imagine my surprise when I came home to find that at some point during her busy day she had found the time to have a demolition derby IN MY ROOM WITH MY MODEL CARS! They were ruined. Mom said it was all her fault for not watching my Sister more closely, but I could not be consoled. I placed each and every part in a trash bag and silently and solemnly took them to the trash. I glared my hatred of her all the way. This next part is for all of you young boys out there who feel my pain and think it will never end.
No other person has stood by me throughout my stupidity for longer than my Sister. It does get better, boys. Deb is my rock.
She has supported me when I was down. She has helped me when no one else was there. We comforted each other at the loss of our parents. We helped each other raise our kids. So, take heart from a fat stupid kid. It’s nice to have a smart Sister.
Merry Christmas, baby. PS. I still want a motorcycle, a Harley, in green if you please.
David Sparks
Talladega