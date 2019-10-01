Before my 14th birthday I had a small Honda XL70 motorcycle that I was allowed to ride in my yard and on special occasions to some hills nearby called Baja Hills.
From my house on Allen Street they were off of Naff Avenue across from where Hindmand’s junk yard is now. They were on a big lot surrounded by woods where at some point someone had dumped many piles of dirt. It provided hours of entertainment for neighborhood kids to ride both bicycles and motorcycles.
When I was not on restriction (see previous incidents) I was allowed to ride on the side of the road and through the woods to these hills.
Baja had many small hills to jump and ride on, however, there was a gigantic one off to the side just off of Naff Avenue that I never was able to climb. Some kids were able to ride their bicycles up this hill. I was very envious of those kids. Others tried and crashed horribly.
With me being pleasantly plump and slow, I never tried this on a bicycle. However, when I got the XL70, I did. I made it about two-thirds of the way to the top when my motorcycle stalled, then I flipped end-over-end back to the bottom.
I totally destroyed my motorcycle and had to walk home. Dad brought his truck to the crash site and we picked up the pieces (there were a lot of them) and we took it to the shop for repairs.
I thought my Dad might be mad at me over this but something strange happened. He told me not to tell Mom about the wreck and to tell her if she asked that my brake lever had broken.
That would be the reason it was in the shop. I had no idea that he had convinced her that this bike was absolutely safe to ride and that he would watch over my riding. We often rode together with him on his Honda XL250, a much more powerful bike. I would not learn of this husband-and-wife agreement until much later, after I was married and gone from the house, I told the story, laughing about it. Mom was not excited about this story, even then.
After I turned 14, Dad gave me his motorcycle. He told me that I was too big for my motorcycle and I needed the larger one. I had just gotten my motorcycle license and I was super excited after he gave me his bike. Here was a powerful enough bike to carry my extra-large frame up the great Baja hill. On this same day, a Saturday, I rode to the hills. I stopped, got off and looked the giant hill over. I had seen others start out way down Naff Avenue to get a running start in their climb. I knew this would be needed in my effort. Other neighborhood kids had gathered to watch my valiant effort in destroying this demon that had haunted me for years.
I had never seen the top of the hill, never even walked up to look around. I had figured that if I could not ride up it, it was beneath my dignity to see it any other way. I will remind you now that I was both fat and stupid.
I got back on my new more powerful bike and went to the intersection of Naff Avenue and Welch Avenue for the start of my run. This bike accelerated very quickly as I geared up and into my run. I never looked at the speedometer as I drove but I did throw a conceited wave at my friends as I passed by them. I have no idea how fast I was going as I finally crested that hill but I do know I was flying. No, I mean I was actually flying. I never stopped going up when I reached the top. I just continued upward and onward in flight, right up into a huge pine tree that grew at the top of the hill.
Remember that I had never seen what was up here. I hit a tree limb with my chest and stuck. My bike continued and exploded into many more pieces than I thought would be possible. I did not know that the gas tank could come off or that the frame came in pieces. Honda should have built the bike better.
I did have a wonderful view of my bike’s explosion because I was 25 feet off of the ground, in a tree. I was scared to death. Here I was stuck in a tree higher than I had ever climbed, with no help nearby. My friends were all at the bottom of the hill awaiting my triumphant return from no man’s land (what those of us who had never been to, called the top of the hill). All I could do was let go. So I did.
Several minutes later, I woke up. I did not remember going to sleep up there, but I must have because I woke up on the ground near what was left of my bike. I staggered to the bottom of the hill and told my friends that I had wrecked horribly. They were all true friends and quickly scattered like roaches when the light are turned on. They wanted no part in the story I was sure to tell.
So I walked home again to get Dad and the truck. I knew this was it. I had destroyed my gift, his old bike. I no longer believed that I was going to die when I did something stupid, but I knew I was in trouble. On the way home I had a brilliant idea (please keep in mind I am stupid). I would tell Mom and not Dad. So it went like this, I got home and told Mom that I had wrecked Dad’s bike completely. I told her that I was scared to tell him because it was new to me and a very powerful motorcycle. I explained that I did not want to hurt his feelings by telling him that I was not able to control this powerful bike. I was really playing the powerful bike theory to her hoping that she would be on my side.
She bought it all. She got his truck while he was gone fishing that day and we went to the hills with friends and got the bike. Once the pieces were loaded, we took it to my aunt’s house and hid it. Monday we completed our mission by taking it to the shop for my idea, wait for it, a broken brake lever. It took three weeks for the repair, which I paid for with my money from working at a gas station.
Mom felt that was punishment enough for me and it was. I would pay for the repairs so I owned that bike and took very good care of it from that point on. However, there was a minute detail I had forgotten in my brilliant plan. We live in a small town. Everyone knows everyone’s business. The repair shop called Dad a few weeks later and asked if the rest of the bill would be paid soon. I’m sure he told the man he would pay for the brake lever repair then. I know he went to the shop because when he got home he was slightly upset that a brake lever repair cost over $600. Mom told him that she had the gas tank repainted because it looked so beat up from where he had dented it and the other repairs were made to make the bike newer and safer for me to ride.
I held my breath as I watched his face. He got real red and I knew what that meant. But he just told me to stop breaking the brake lever and be careful. Ha! He was caught in his own deception! Mom smiled at me and went to fix supper. I think Dad broke a tooth that night from all of the teeth clenching he was doing, but I had escaped trouble for once. This was my only escape from trouble for my whole life. After all, I lost weight but I never fixed the stupid.
-- David Sparks is the Talladega court clerk and a former Talladega police officer.