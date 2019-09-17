It is hard to be a kid sometimes. It is even harder when you are fat and stupid.
I remember growing up in Brecon with a great bunch of neighborhood kids. We built forts, rode bicycles and played backyard football for fun. Rarely did any of us ever get into serious trouble except me, the fat stupid one.
My first cousin lived one street over from me. She was the instigator of one particular event.
First, a little neighborhood background. There used to be a small store on the side of the road on Nimitz Drive called The Candy Nook. What a genius idea to place a store in a neighborhood that sold only candy!
They had all of the great stuff like, Now or Laters, Jolly Ranchers, Tootsie Rolls and every chocolate bar made. This was a fat kid’s dream come true! This store was managed by a blind man. I cannot remember his name but he was a nice man. The fact that he was blind plays an important role in this story. Read on.
One hot July day my cousin and I were goofing off at her house and she decided we needed candy. But there was a problem, we did not have any money. We talked about selling bottles at the Pepsi Cola bottling plant for a dime each, but we had no ride there. Due to a previous regrettable accident with my bicycle in which her big toe was severed, she was not allowed to ride with me anymore. Parents can be so severe with their rules. I mean, after all, the hospital was able to glue it back on. Oh well, we did not have money anyway so it looked like our situation was hopeless. Then the solution presented itself. Lying in her closet floor was a Hasbro Monopoly Game. She quickly hatched a brilliant plan to fool the blind man at the Candy Nook with a Monopoly five-dollar bill. All I had to do was walk in and pick out the candy we wanted and pay him with the fake money. Sounded fool proof to me, but remember I am the stupid one. I never thought about why it was that I had to take the money inside. Did I mention that at this particular period in history that my father, Joe Sparks, was the chief of police in Talladega? Well, this, too, will play a part in this story.
Everything went great with the crime. She stayed on watch outside while I went inside. I picked out our candy, paid with the fake money and would you believe it he gave me change!
We skipped home stuffing ourselves with a bag of stolen goods, oblivious to events that were shaping up elsewhere.
Unbeknown to us the blind gentleman who ran the store not only knew that I had paid him with fake Monopoly money, he knew who I was and even worse he knew exactly who my father was. So, much later I go home. It’s a summer day. There was no school. I had eaten half a bag of candy and pulled off a great caper. Life was grand, right up to the point that Joe got home from work early. There had been a previous small, insignificant incident in which I had lied to my father. I had learned something from that incident. So when he asked me about taking Monopoly money to the Candy Nook, I spewed the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth to him. I held nothing back. Truthfully I was hoping that by my willingness to sell out my cousin it might help me somewhat. That was not to be. He had already spoken with her mother and she had spilled ahead of me. I mean come on, she could have held out a little. I took all of the risk! Then I remembered that I was the stupid one that actually did the deed. There was no escaping this punishment, I was caught. I had no idea what I would get for this. After all, he was the chief and I had been caught in a crime.
I expected the electric chair or some other hideous form of death from him. But that is not what happened at all. He loaded me up and took me to the Candy Nook. Once there, I had to take money inside and pay for the candy I had taken. I had to apologize to the man and ask for forgiveness for what I had done. When I got back into his patrol car, I thought he might even take me to jail. I was terrified. Instead we went home.
Once there he sat me down and told me about the Candy Nook and the blind man that ran it. He explained that the man went to school here at the blind school. He was taught how to take care of himself and his family through the store that he ran. He told me something then that has helped shape the man that I am. He said that the man I had stolen from would not press charges against me because he knew me. He knew that I was always respectful of him and his store and that he knew I had made a mistake. My father went on to tell me that he had more respect for the blind man as a person than he did of me right then. He worked for what he needed, I stole for what I wanted. Wow what a powerful lesson!
I deserved a whipping. I should have been arrested. After that talk I wanted to die. I had stolen and lost my Fathers respect. He asked me what I thought I could do to make it up to that man. I honestly went completely blank. I could not utter a word due to what my small brain was trying to process. He must have noticed the smoke coming from my ears and stepped in to offer a solution.
He asked if I thought I could cut the grass around the Candy Nook for the rest of the summer. I replied: yes, sir.
So for the rest of that summer I cut grass at the store. I also raked and kept the gravel straight in front of the store. Mostly I was ashamed of what I had done. Ashamed that I had stolen and even more that my father had lost respect for me. It took a long time to live that down, but remember I was fat and stupid so it was not the last mistake I made.
Maybe I’ll tell you more when I think the statute of limitations has passed.
David Sparks is the Talladega court clerk and a former Talladega police officer.