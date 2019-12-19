DAVID SPARKS: Glad to have a big family; hope to make it bigger (opinion)

I’m guessing you are a person with a family like me. I don’t know about you but I love my family — all of them, even the ones that I don’t particularly like. That’s what relationships are supposed to be. We may have someone in our family who acts wrong to our perceptions or is wrong in the law, but we are supposed to still love them as a person. We don’t have to love or even like what they do, but we should still love them. We are taught from a very young age to even love our enemies.
I started thinking on this train of thought today and I wondered: What if it started in this little town, that we walked over to our neighbor, knocked on the door and when they answered just told them, “I love you”?
What would their response be to you? I don’t think it really would matter because you would have done your duty of spreading the love we are supposed to have in us. It would then be their duty to continue this.
What if this happened in every neighborhood every day in Talladega? What if it spread?
I wonder if suddenly in Alabama hundreds of thousands of us would tell everyone they met on the street, “I love you”, what would happen? Don’t be cynical; think positively for a moment, do this not just because it’s Christmastime, but all year long. Each and everyone we see, tell them that you love them just like we tell our family every time we see them.
Then what if suddenly it spread even further. All across our broken and divided nation people started telling each other that they love them. Would their arguments and divisions take on a new light? Would starting off a conversation with love make a difference? I may be an optimist, but I think suddenly people would realize they are talking to loving people just like them and not faceless ideas.
Take this one step further and look at this globally. What if our leaders started off negotiations with “I love you”? How would it be viewed from an adversarial standpoint? How hard would it be to continue to argue a nation’s point? After all aren’t nations made of families?
I can already hear some of you saying, boy, that fat stupid kid has gone off of his rocker now, proposing all of that love stuff when our town, state and nation are falling apart. What is the answer to anger, violence, hatred and evil? Love is the answer.
Fall on your knees wherever you might be right now and ask God to forgive you. Ask for the love of Jesus in your heart and then get up and spread it.
I love my family, all 7,713,468,100 of you. Isn’t that what we were commanded to do? Why not be a relative of the fat stupid kid?
David Sparks
Talladega