David Sparks

When I was a kid, Talladega had super huge carnivals that would come to town for several weeks. One particular time Talladega Fraternal Order of Police sponsored it and my Mother was very involved.
I was 12 years old and my sister was 3 when we went with my mother for her shift inside a food booth. For a fat stupid kid, this was a recipe for disaster and I did not disappoint.
I ate 11 corn dogs and washed them down with several large Pepsi Colas. My puny little sister could only eat two. She was clearly not old enough to understand what heavenly gift had been laid upon us, with the luck of our Mother working in a food vendor booth and at a carnival to boot!
We were chaperoned that day by a police officer’s wife and family friend, Debbie Sisk. She was a great person to chaperone us. She was young and fun to hang around. But she made a critical mistake that fateful day. After eating said corn dogs, she insisted my sister and I go on the Scrambler.
If you are not familiar with this particular carnival staple, let me describe its actions. It is a big round disk that rotates, lifts and tilts sideways. There are booths with a partial dome over each one. You sit inside the booths and a metal bar is placed across your stomach to keep you inside the booth. Each booth rotates separately. Can you see yet where this is going? If so, don’t spoil
it for others.
I tried to explain to her that I did not particularly feel well and should not ride anything for a while, but she dragged my sister and me along and we boarded this ride. The young carnival worker looked very bored as we waited in the long lines to ride. He spoke to us as he was putting the bar across my bloated stomach in a tired dull voice about keeping items inside the car
during the ride. I’m sure he had said this thousands of times, and I surely wished afterwards that I could have complied!
As the ride started and we began to spin, I knew what was about to happen but the g-forces I was experiencing were too great for my meal to stay with me. I started to spew. I mean really projectile everywhere. This caused my sister to vomit, too. Then Ms. Sisk started laughing and screaming at the same time for help. The spinning and movements back and forth ensured that we got everyone on the ride as well as everyone in the crowd. The poor worker tried to shut the ride down but got coated every time he neared the controls.
When it finally stopped, his look at me was of pure disgust. The crowd that was left stood in another line that day. This one was for the hose pipe the worker was using to clean the now shut-down ride. You could tell anyone walking around that day who was near the Scrambler during my volcanic output by their smell. I had managed to ruin a lot of fun with my stomach.
There was one good thing that came of this tragedy though. I was able to eat more corn dogs. Well, I was fat and stupid. What did you expect?
David A. Sparks
Talladega