DAVID SPARKS: ‘Coon’ hunting in Clay County (column)

As a fat stupid 7-year-old, I was excited when my Mother told me we were going “coon” hunting in Horn’s Valley; that’s racoon hunting for you city folks. I knew that I would get to carry my .410 shotgun and maybe even get to shoot something!
My uncles had planned this great hunt for all of the kids to give them a good hunting experience. I had no idea what would happen, but it sounded fun. Boy was I stupid.
After dark, we went to a creek and my Uncle turned the dogs out. I thought we would wait a while and listen for them to sound out that they had a coon. But no, we started walking. My Mom had the flashlight for us and I had the shotgun. We walked up hills and down hills, we walked through creeks and beside creeks, we walked through a lot of woods for a long time.
I could hear the dogs singing out their chase throughout all of this walking. My excitement died after two hours and carrying that hunk of metal, which, by the way, I had insisted on carrying. I have no idea how many times I asked my Mother how much longer until we got to the coons, but she finally got tired of my complaining and shushed me for good with the threat of a whipping.
In the fifth hour, my uncles got excited and told us they had “treed” a coon. OK, I perked up about here. I should mention that my Uncle Terry had come along on this trip. Uncle Terry was born with Downs syndrome but participated with us in everything.
We crossed a creek again and up a very steep slope to the dogs.
It looked to me like they were trying to climb a big tree, and they were barking and baying a terrible fuss. My Uncle took his chainsaw to the tree and had all of us back off to a steep bank in front-of the creek. What happened next still lives in our family’s memories to this day.
The tree fell with a great crash and SEVEN racoons ran from it. However, they chose a path straight between Uncle Terry’s legs and the dogs followed. All I could do was watch in awe as Uncle Terry flipped backwards off of the bank and rolled into the creek! He came up cussing and spitting water.
We did not get a single coon out of that hunt. I was determined that I would never walk that far again, no matter what. But seeing those racoons and dogs go between Terry’s legs and what followed made a memory that I will always cherish.
I never went coon hunting again for a lot of reasons but the main one is that I learned what being “gaulded” meant. You might not know this term but my definition is what happens to a fat stupid kid when his two fat thighs rub together for far too long. Yes, keep that image with you for a while; it made a great impression on me.
David Sparks
Talladega