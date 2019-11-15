David Sparks

In 1979, I started Talladega High School as a nervous freshman. I was nervous because I had left some of my friends behind at the middle school. This was the big-time high school I had waited on for so long. I really wanted to be accepted and make a lot of new friends. There were some really hot girls that I wanted to make a big impression with, too! So here is my chance, what would a fat stupid kid do in his first week of high school for that big impression?
Let me set this up for you. In July of that summer, my dad confiscated a box of fireworks and brought them home for me to shoot. I had a lot of fun in the neighborhood along with friends shooting some of them. There were a lot of the pull string firecrackers in the box. They were a small firecracker with two strings hanging out of each end. You had to pull both strings to make them pop. They were harmless but loads of fun when you tied them to a door and some unsuspecting sucker opened it to a surprise “pop!”
I tell you there were a lot of them in that box, so many that we got tired of pulling them so I saved them in my room.
Until my first week of high school when I brought them to school. I had about 12 gross (144) to pass out to anyone who wanted some. Boy was I popular that one day. I made sure to hand them out to students in all grades, especially seniors and hot girls. I was in the big time now and everyone liked this fat kid. I mean I was popular with the cool in crowd. That day I made a huge impression on my classmates.
I had no idea what would happen to me the next day, but events unfolded that would become the stuff of legends at THS that day. I remember tying the doors to the language department, hiding and then watching the surprised face of the teacher who opened them. She fell down screaming and I fell down laughing! Yes, I know it was mean. I can hear some of you saying what a mean
thing to do. I heard from all of the other classmates about how much fun they were having throughout the day. Don’t worry I get mine soon.
The principal of the high school at that time was Doug Cash. I had never even met him, but that changed the next day. He summoned me to the office early that next morning. I knew I was in trouble, but I did not think it could be so bad. I walked into the office and it was full.
Everyone I had given even one firecracker was in there. Boy were they looking at me angrily. I was not popular anymore. As a matter of fact, I believe I was especially hated by the 12 seniors seated in the office. When I walked into his office, he asked me if I gave firecrackers to some students and I told him the truth. He was shocked that I admitted it so quickly. I told him where I had gotten them and how I had used them. Then it got real for me when he asked me if I had called in the bomb threat. It was my turn to be shocked. I denied this truthfully, after thinking on it for many years, I’m sure some classmate did call it in, but I never learned who. Mr. Cash told me that I had a choice of 10 days suspension or 10 licks with a paddle. There was no way I was telling Joe Sparks I was suspended for 10 days so I chose 10 licks. He told me to bring my Dad early the next morning and come to the office.
The rest of that day was pure torture. Not only did I get it from classmates — some of whom were very hot girls — for my stupidity, but I had to tell my Dad when I got home. He took the news with unusual calm, which means that he only yelled at me for a little while. I do not remember sleeping that night, but I came up with a plan.
That next morning I implemented my plan. I started out by putting on two pairs of underwear, two pairs of gym shorts and two pairs of blue jeans. I was so plump I had to lay down to button the final pair but it was worth it. I could not even feel my own hind end. I rode in that morning with Dad feeling confident that I could take 10 licks with no problem at all. My stupidity was shining in its ignorance!
We walked into the principal’s office and sat down. Mr. Cash asked if my Dad wanted to whip me and he replied, “You caught him, you whip him.” I thought that was very cavalier of him considering I knew how hard he spanked me. I was feeling even better with his declaration. Mr.
Cash had a very unusual way of delivering a whipping. First, he had me lean over his desk then he pre-whipped me with a couple of soft licks as if determining exactly where to hit my ample bottom.
I was grinning slightly at his pre-licks when suddenly he swung full on at my rear end. I almost flew over his desk. Only my hard grip on his desk prevented my first ever forward roll. I thought he had broken through all of the layers of pants and padding and had struck my bare skin. I was seeing stars and this was just the first one of 10!
I have no idea how long those licks actually lasted, but I felt like I should be graduating soon. I
did not cry afterward, but I had some liquid in my eyes as Dad and I walked out of the door. Mr. Cash had told me to take the day off, get myself together and come back to school the next day.
When we got into the car and I sat down I thought my tail was broken for sure as I made contact with the seats. In all of my years with my Dad, the thought of hitting him in anger only occurred to me once. It was when we were driving home and he said to me, and I quote: “D--- it, son, if I had known he would have beaten you that bad I would have just spanked you myself.”
If I would have known, I would have thrown those firecrackers in the trash! It was not I who had made the big impression in school; it turned out to be Mr. Cash’s paddle on my rear end!
He never had a reason to paddle me again. I was stupid, not crazy!
David Sparks
Talladega