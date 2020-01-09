Daily Home working to help you get ready for primary elections (opinion)

The Daily Home sees our role in equipping its readers with relevant information as a vital part of covering any election, and the upcoming March primary is no different.
At the national level, Republicans and Democrats will select their nominees for the presidential election. Incumbent President Donald Trump has no significant opposition and will carry the Republican ticket, while Democrats, as of Jan. 2, have at least 14 candidates to choose from, including current poll leaders Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.
At the state level, Democrat Doug Jones is unopposed for U.S. Senate, while Republicans will choose from among several candidates, including Roy Moore, who lost to Jones in the 2017 special election, and Jeff Sessions, who held the seat previously.
Closer to home, four contested races will be on the ballot.
REVENUE COMMISSIONER
John Allen and Cindy Pennington are both running as Republicans. No Democrats are running.
Pennington served 31 years in the Talladega County Revenue Department, nine of which as deputy revenue commissioner. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Allen as revenue commissioner in February 2018. One of his first acts was to fire Pennington. Allen, himself, was removed from the position in December 2019 when his bond holder withdrew its backing after Allen failed to submit financial remittances to the County Commission on the timeframe outlined in state law. Allen did not secure a replacement bond holder before the deadline set by state law.
COMMISSION DISTRICT 1
County Commissioner Jackie Swinford is running for re-election and faces opposition from Robert Othan and Jay Watson.
COMMISSION DISTRICT 5
Commissioner Greg Atkinson is not seeking re-election. Running for the District 2 seat are Jaddy McDaniel, Buddy Milam and Phillip Morris.
COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
Board member Joan Doyle is not seeking re-election. Running for that seat are Johnny C. Culver and Susan Shaw.
To help readers get up to speed, The Daily Home intends to interview each of the local candidates in coming weeks, learning their backgrounds, asking them questions relevant to the position their seeking and getting photos and video of each candidate.
For candidates, available time slots for interviews will be Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Jan. 14-30. Any candidate who’d like to claim one of those time slots should contact Daily Home reporter Chris Norwood at 256-299-2114, or email your preferred time to news@dailyhome.com and we’ll confirm or suggest an alternative time. Interviews will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.
For voters, if you have questions you’d like us to ask the candidates, please email them to news@dailyhome.com and put “PRIMARIES” in the subject line.
The primary election is March 3.
Municipal elections will be held in August for all Talladega and St. Clair County cities except for the City of Talladega, which held its elections last summer.
The general election is Nov. 3.