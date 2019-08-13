TALLADEGA -- The Daily Home is planning a special section focusing on the candidates for municipal office in Talladega this year to be available in the Sunday, Aug. 18, edition.
As of Tuesday afternoon, all of the candidates for council and city Board of Education had submitted biographical information and responses to a handful of questions submitted to each of them. All council candidates answered the same questions, and all BOE candidates answered the same questions.
The only information missing is recent photographs for three candidates. If you do not have a recent photograph, please contact The Daily Home, and we can arrange for one to be taken. Otherwise, please email or drop off the photo you would like to use by the close of business Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Photos may be emailed to news@dailyhome.com. Prints that are dropped off to be scanned will be returned. Photos used in political advertisements are fine.
We need pictures of mayoral candidate Paul Ledbetter, Ward 1 Board of Education candidate Dixie Bonner and Ward 1 council candidate Dudley Gail Montgomery.
After the special section runs, The Daily Home and the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum at The Ritz Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 20, starting at 6 p.m. There will be questions taken from the audience, but these questions will be screened before being asked.
Election day falls one week later, Aug. 27. Any runoffs will be held in October, with the newly elected candidates being sworn in in November.