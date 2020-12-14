Daily Home/St. Clair Times offices temporarily closing to public starting Tuesday (free content)

The Daily Home/St. Clair Times offices in Talladega and Pell City will be temporarily closed to the public due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15.
For anyone needing to drop off subscription renewals, there are drop boxes at the front door of both offices (check or money order only).
Those needing to reach the Advertising Department may call 256-299-2140, and for those needing to reach the Classified Department, the number is 256-299-2153. The numbers for the Editorial Department are 256-996-7229 (Talladega) and 205-884-3400 (Pell City). For the Circulation Department, call 205-235-9253, and for photography, call 256-283-6466.