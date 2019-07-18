TALLADEGA -- The slate of candidates is set, and now campaigns for mayor, City Council and City Board of Education are officially underway in Talladega.
In coming days, The Daily Home will be reaching out to the candidates for basic information, but in the meantime, candidates are also encouraged to send basic biographical information on their own.
The Daily Home is asking each candidate for their name as it will appear on the ballot, what office they are running for, including ward, and other basic information.
Please include age (including birthdate); current occupation or, if retired, what your occupation was before retiring; education; political experience, including both elected offices and appointed positions; place of birth and hometown; and family, including spouse, spouse’s hometown (and maiden name, if applicable), children and other close relations.
We also request that candidates provide us with contact information, including landline telephone numbers, cellphone numbers and email contacts for use during the campaign and on election night. Contact information will not be shared with the public or published without permission from the candidate.
If you have a professional head and shoulders shot or a recent photo you plan to use in your campaign materials, please submit that picture (in color) as well. If you do not have a picture that you would like to use, The Daily Home can arrange for a picture to be taken by one of our staff photographers.
For incumbents and people who have run for office before, we likely have photographs of you on file, but if it all possible, we would prefer to have something more recent.
We also ask that the information submitted be limited to what is requested above. There will be a time for campaign slogans and position statements, but that is not what we are looking for right now.
The general election this year is scheduled for Aug. 27. In the event that any one candidate gets less than 50 percent of the vote in the general election, a run-off between the top two candidates in that race will be Oct. 8. Winners will be sworn in Nov, 4, with all elected officials serving four-year terms.
The Daily Home and the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum Aug. 20, a week before the general election, at The Historic Ritz Theatre.
A ward map is available at City Hall or on the city’s website, http://www.talladega.com/.
Both information and photos can be emailed to news@dailyhome.com or can be dropped off at the Daily Home office in Talladega during regular business hours. Photos dropped off in person will be returned.