DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Winterboro wins; CVA falls

11:35 p.m. update: Winterboro 20, Loachapoka 6; Pickens Academy 55, CVA 0
11:05 p.m. update: Sylacauga 41, Lincoln 25, Munford 44, Fultondale 27; Saks 28, Talladega 20
10:33 p.m. update: Autaugaville 30, TC Central 0; Leeds 20, Pell City 17
9:45 p.m. update: Victory Christian 13, Horseshoe Bend 12
Friday night has arrived, which means its time for another round of high school football.
This week, which is Week 1 on the AHSAA calendar, features eight games involving local teams, with the headliner set for Lincoln, where Sylacauga will visit.
Other matchups include CVA at Pickens Academy, Fultondale at Munford, Pell City at Leeds, Talladega at Saks, Talladega County Central at Autaugaville, Horseshoe Bend at Victory Christian, and Winterboro at Loachapoka.
A ninth game, Ragland at Gaylesville, had to be canceled after two Gaylesville players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Trojans to cancel their next three games.
This week's local action actually began Thursday night, when B.B. Comer downed Childersburg 30-6 in the Tiger Bowl.
Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.