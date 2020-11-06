You are the owner of this article.
DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Winterboro, Ragland win; Sylacauga falls

Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Finals from tonight's first-round high school football playoff games:

Faith Academy 49, Sylacauga 13

B.B Comer 1, St. Lukes 0 (forfeit)t

Winterboro 30, Hackleburg 8

Ragland 20, R.A. Hubbard 16

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Playoffs, Round 1

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
SYLACAUGA 13 FAITH ACADEMY 49
ST. LUKES 0 B.B. COMER 1 (forfeit)
HACKLEBURG 8 WINTERBORO 30
R.A. HUBBARD 16 RAGLAND 20
TALLADEGA ST. PAULS

