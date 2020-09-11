You have permission to edit this article.
DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Winterboro, Pell City, Munford claim wins

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

9:33 p.m. update: Winterboro 42, Donoho 13; Pell City 14, Talladega 0; Munford 31, Cleburne County 0

High school football is back for another Friday night of touchdowns, field goals, first downs, three-and-outs, completed passes, interceptions, big runs, fumbles, clutch drives and critical stops. 

The headliner locally this week is Pell City's visit to Talladega as the Panthers and Tigers renew their rivalry for the first time since 2009.

Also on the schedule tonight are LaFayette at B.B. Comer, Goshen at Childersburg, Fayetteville at Lanett, Center Point at Lincoln, Cleburne County at Munford, Woodland at Ragland, Sylacauga at Tallassee, Victory Christian at Talladega County Central and Donoho at Winterboro.

Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week 3, 2020

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
LAFAYETTE B.B. COMER
GOSHEN CHILDERSBURG
FAYETTEVILLE LANETT
CENTER POINT LINCOLN
PELL CITY 14 TALLADEGA 0
WOODLAND RAGLAND
SYLACAUGA TALLASSEE
VICTORY CHRISTIAN TC CENTRAL
DONOHO 13 WINTERBORO 42
CLEBURNE COUNTY 0 MUNFORD 31

