You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Winterboro downs Wadley; Pell City falls to Oxford

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

10:40 p.m. update: Winterboro 15, Wadley 12; Oxford 59, Pell City 20

10:05 p.m. update: B.B. Comer 46, Ranburne 18; Vincent 41, Fayetteville 34

9:47 p.m. updateL Holtville 28, Talladega 14; Jacksonville 44, Munford 20

9:20 p.m. update: Lincoln 48, St. Clair County 28

Welcome to another Friday night of high school football in the Daily Home's coverage.

Tonight's slate includes seven games, which will be followed by a Saturday matchup featurning Childersburg at Dadeville at 1 p.m.

Kickoff at all sites tonight is set for 7. The schedule includes B.B. Comer at Ranburne, Fayetteville at Vincent, Holtville at Talladega, Oxford at Pell City, Munford at Jacksonville, Winterboro at Wadley and St. Clair County at Lincoln.

Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week 4, 2020

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
B.B. COMER 46 RANBURNE 18
FAYETTEVILLE 34 VINCENT 41
ST. CLAIR COUNTY 28 LINCOLN 48
MUNFORD 20 JACKSONVILLE 44
HOLTVILLE 28 TALLADEGA 14
OXFORD 59 PELL CITY 20
WINTERBORO 15 WADLEY 12
SATURDAY
CHILDERSBURG DADEVILLE (1 p.m.)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...