10:54 p.m. update: Winterboro 40, Vincent 24
10:18 p.m. update: A correction on the Talladega final: the Tigers defeated Midfield 46-34. Also, Munford has defeated Lincoln 24-10, and Fayetteville has downed Francis Marion 32-26.
10:03 p.m. update: West End 47, Ragland 20
9:56 p.m. update: Talladega 46, Midfield 34
9:35 p.m. update: Sylacauga 45, Childersburg 8
9:05 p.m. update: First final of the evening: B.B. Comer 40, TC Central 0
The midpoint of the 2019 high school football season arrives tonight with Week 5 action throughout The Daily Home's coverage area.
Tonight's slate consists of eight games, including three intracounty matchups: B.B. Comer at Winterboro, Childersburg at Sylacauga and Lincoln at Munford. The Lincoln-Munford game has been given a little extra sizzle after the Golden Bears won last year's meeting on a 99-yard hook and ladder in the final minutes.
Other games locally tonight include Francis Marion at Fayetteville, West End at Ragland, Talladega at Midfield, Vincent at Winterboro and Victory Christian at Coosa Christian.
Check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of Friday night high school football!