DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Victory Christian picks up win at Ider

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

10:09 p.m. update: Victory Christian 14, Ider 12

9:56 p.m. update: Central Clay County 46, Talladega 7; Corner 35, Lincoln 33

9:40 p.m. update: Ragland 20, Donoho 7

Weclome to Friday, and Round 2 of this week's high school football action.

Round 1 unfolded last night with Childersburg, B.B. Comer and Winterboro picking up victories. Munford lost a heartbreaker to Cherokee County, while Talladega County Central and Fayetteville also suffered losses. 

Action continues tonight with Talladega at Central Clay County, Ragland at Donoho, Lincoln at Corner and Victory Christian at Ider.

Kickoff at all sites is set for 7 p.m.

Two games had to be canceled this week due to COVID concerns at Pell City ahd Elmore County. Arab will pick up a 1-0, forfeit victory over Pell City, while Sylacauga will pick up a 1-0, forfeit victory over Elmore County. 

Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week 6, 2020

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
THURSDAY
TC CENTRAL 6 WINTERORO 42
CHEROKEE COUNY 28 MUNFORD 26
RANDOLPH COUNTY 41 FAYETTEVILLE 0
B.B COMER 24 HORSESHOE BEND 16
BEULAH 14 CHILDERSBURG 42
FRIDAY
TALLADEGA 7 CENTAL CLAY COUNTY 46
RAGLAND 20 DONOHO 7
LINCOLN 33 CORNER 35
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 14 IDER 12
PELL CITY 0 ARAB 1 (forfeit)
ELMORE COUNTY 0 SYLACAUGA 1 (forfeit)

