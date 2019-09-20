10:08 p.m. update: A flurry of final scores to wrap up tonight's action in The Daily Home's coverage area: Victory Christian 21, Ragland 19; Mortimer Jordan 42, Sylacauga 35 (OT); Munford 45, Springville 6; and Randolph County 43, B.B. Comer 14. Also, a final score from last night, Huffman 43, Pell City 12.
10:03 p.m. update: Lincoln 31, Talladega 13; Handley 43, Childersburg 6
9:35 p.m. update: We have our first final of the evening: Winterboro 42, TC Central 6
Talk about intense. It doesn't get much more intense in high school football than when a couple of intracounty rivals get together for a matchup that also doubles as a region showdown.
The 2019 Week 4 slate in The Daily Home's coverage are features not one, not two, but three such games.
In Talladega County, Talladega will play host to Lincoln in Class 4A, Region 4. And as if the mere circumstances of the game weren't motivation enough, the Tigers figure to get an extra dose of inspiration when Talladega's 2018-19 boys basketball team receives its 4A state championship rings in a ceremony before the game. The ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:15.
The other intracounty region showdown in Talladega County will feature Winterboro at TC Central in 1A, Region 5.
Meanwhile, in St. Clair County, Victory Christian will play host to intracounty foe Ragland in another 1A, Region 5 matchup.
Sylacauga is the only remaining unbeaten squad in The Daily Home's coverage area, and the Aggies will attempt to move to 5-0 when they travel to Mortimer Jordan in 5A, Region 5. Mortimer Jordan was a 5A semifinalist in 2018.
The other games on the local slate tonight include Randolph County at B.B. Comer, Childersburg at Handley, Munford at Springville and Pell City at Huffman.
In the meantime, enjoy the games!