DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: TC Central falls to Woodland

9:49 p.m. update: Woodland 47, Talladega County Central 6
9:45 p.m. B.B. Comer 30, Fayetteville 7; Anniston 23, Munford 20 (OT)
9:29 p.m. update: Pell City 34, Springville 20; Winterobro 10, Victory Christian 0
9:20 p.m. update: Alexandria 42, Lincoln 17; Sylacauga 51, Beauregard 19
9:07 p.m. update: Ragland 35, Wadley 8
Winterboro has been one of the most successful teams in The Daily Home's coverage area through the first half of the 2020 high school football season.
The Bulldogs are 6-0 and lead Class 1A, Region 5 with four victories in four region games.
Victory Christian, meanwhile, has had a nice season of its own. The Lions are 4-3, but at 1-2 in the region, Victory Christian has some ground to make up if it plans to reach the postseason.
The Bulldogs and Lions will both be looking to take another step toward establishing postseason positioning when they face off tonight at Eden. The game is among the headliners on this week's slate in The Daily Home's coverage area.
Also on the docket tonight are Fayetteville at B.B. Comer, Alexandria at Lincoln, Munford at Anniston, Pell City at Springville in the first-ever meeting between those schools, Wadley at Ragland, Sylacauga at Beauregard and Talladega County Central at Woodland.
Kickoff at all sites is set for 7 p.m.
Childersburg opened this week's action for local teams when it traveled to Montgomery Catholic on Thursday night. Unfortunately, the Tigers suffered a 42-0 loss.
Talladega, meanwhile, picked up a 1-0, forfeit victory when Tallassee had to cancel its trip to Mary Dumas Stadium due to COVID-19 concerns.
Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.