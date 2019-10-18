10:28 p.m. update: The last final of the evening is in. Loachapoka has downed TC Central 38-26.
10:05 p.m. update: Another shutout to report, the fifth involving a team from The Daily Home's coverage area tonight. Fayetteville has handed Horseshoe Bend a 27-0 setback.
10:03 p.m. update: Talladega has defeated Holtville 41-14.
9:57 p.m. update: Several more finals are in. Piedmont 54, Comer 14; Lincoln 35, Childersburg 0; Central Clay County 28, Sylacauga 0; Munford 48, St. Clair County 0; Pinson Valley 44, Pell City 0.
9:49 p.m. update: Our first finals of the evening are in. Winterboro has defeated Ragland 60-25, and Donoho handed Victory Christian a 42-12 setback.
The 2019 high school football season has reached Week 8, and that means teams are focusing squarely on playoff berths, playoff positioning and region titles.
The weekly slate in The Daily Home's coverage area includes 10 games tonight, followed by a 2 p.m. game Saturday between Mississippi School for the Deaf and Alabama School for the Deaf in Talladega.
In Class 5A, Sylacauga will attempt to knock off its second top-five opponent in as many weeks when the Aggies travel to defending state champion Central Clay County. The Aggies are coming off a clutch win over then-No. 5 Center Point.
The schedule also includes a pair of key games in 4A, Region 4.
At Lincoln, the Golden Bears will try to maintain sole possession of the region lead when Childersburg comes to town. The Tigers are fighting to stay in playoff contention.
Meanwhile, Talladega, in the hunt for a first-round home playoff game, will try to keep that quest on track when Holtville visits.
Other matchups tonight include Piedmont at B.B. Comer, Fayetteville at Horseshoe Bend, St. Clair County at Munford, Pinson Valley at Pell City, Winterboro at Ragland, Loachapoka at TC Central and Donoho at Victory Christian.
As always, we encourage you to check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of high school football!