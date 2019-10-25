10:02 p.m. update: Our last final of the evening is in. Talladega has fallen to Handley 41-14.
9:59 p.m. update: Leeds has defeated Childersburg 24-12.
9:37 p.m. update: Sylacauga has edged Munford 29-22 in overtime to claim the fourth and final playoff spot from Class 5A, Region 5. The Aggies nailed a 54-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds of regulation to force OT.
9:25 p.m. update: Our first final of the evening is in. Lincoln has defeated Elmore County 34-7. That wraps up an undefeated run through Class 4A, Region 4 for the Golden Bears.
6:27 p.m. update: Pell City's home game against Shades Valley has been moved to Leeds due to poor field conditions created by Friday's rain and postponed until Saturday afternoon at 2:30.
Two teams, one playoff spot, winner advances, loser will watch the postseason from the stands.
That's the scenario set to unfold tonight when Munford travels to Sylacauga for a Class 5A, Region 5 high school football playoff matchup, and it's the headline game on the schedule as Week 9 continues in The Daily Home's coverage area.
Meanwhile, in 4A, Region 4, Talladega will travel to Handley for another high-stakes game. Both squads have already clinched playoff berths, but tonight's winner will finish second in the region and open the postseason at home. The loser will be relegated to third place and will have to travel in Round 1.
Lincoln wrapped up the 4A, Region 4 title last week, but the Golden Bears will be trying to accomplish another goal -- an undefeated run through the league -- when they travel to Elmore County.
Other games tonight will feature Leeds at Childersburg and Shades Valley at Pell City.
Kickoff at all sites is set for 7 p.m.
Some local squads decided to play Thursday night due to the rain that moved through the area today and is expected to continue this evening. B.B. Comer defeated Weaver 68-13, Fayetteville downed Vincent 14-12, Ragland fell to Spring Garden 34-0 and Victory Christian handed Talladega County Central a 35-0 setback.
As always, we encourage you to check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of high school football!