DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Talladega vs. Munford among showdowns on tap tonight

The 2020 high school football season kicks off tonight with seven games involving teams from The Daily Home's coverage area.
After seeing spring practice canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having to adjust fall camp to adhere to safety guidelines, local teams are ready to take the field in hopes in getting in a complete season.
Unfortunately, the local schedule has already had its first cancellation as Vincent called off its game at Winterboro on Thursday night after some Vincent players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tonight's slate features an intracounty matchup as Talladega travels to Munford. Meanwhile, at Sylacauga, the Andrew Zow era will kickoff as Leeds visits the Aggies.
Other games involving area teams include Victory Christian at Sumition Christian, Ragland at Valley Head, Southside at Lincoln, Fayetteville at Woodland and CVA at Hooper Academy.
Check back here later tonight for all the scores.