DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Talladega comes up short at St. Pauls

Finals from tonight's first-round high school football playoff games:
Faith Academy 49, Sylacauga 13
B.B Comer 1, St. Lukes 0 (forfeit)t
Winterboro 30, Hackleburg 8
Ragland 20, R.A. Hubbard 16
St. Paul's 44, Talladega 20
