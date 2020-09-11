DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Sylacauga picks up 41-21 victory

12:02 a.m. update: Sylacauga 41, Tallassee 21
10:30 p.m. update: Wadley 14, Victory Christian 12; B.B. Comer 22, LaFayette 19; Childersburg 53, Goshen 12
10:15 p.m. update: Ragland 15, Woodland 6; Center Point 44, Lincoln 24; Lanett 30, Fayetteville 4
9:33 p.m. update: Winterboro 42, Donoho 13; Pell City 14, Talladega 0; Munford 31, Cleburne County 0
High school football is back for another Friday night of touchdowns, field goals, first downs, three-and-outs, completed passes, interceptions, big runs, fumbles, clutch drives and critical stops.
The headliner locally this week is Pell City's visit to Talladega as the Panthers and Tigers renew their rivalry for the first time since 2009.
Also on the schedule tonight are LaFayette at B.B. Comer, Goshen at Childersburg, Fayetteville at Lanett, Center Point at Lincoln, Cleburne County at Munford, Woodland at Ragland, Sylacauga at Tallassee, Victory Christian at Wadley and Donoho at Winterboro.
Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.