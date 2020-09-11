You have permission to edit this article.
DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Sylacauga picks up 41-21 victory

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

12:02 a.m. update: Sylacauga 41, Tallassee 21

10:30 p.m. update: Wadley 14, Victory Christian 12; B.B. Comer 22, LaFayette 19; Childersburg 53, Goshen 12

10:15 p.m. update: Ragland 15, Woodland 6; Center Point 44, Lincoln 24; Lanett 30, Fayetteville 4

9:33 p.m. update: Winterboro 42, Donoho 13; Pell City 14, Talladega 0; Munford 31, Cleburne County 0

High school football is back for another Friday night of touchdowns, field goals, first downs, three-and-outs, completed passes, interceptions, big runs, fumbles, clutch drives and critical stops. 

The headliner locally this week is Pell City's visit to Talladega as the Panthers and Tigers renew their rivalry for the first time since 2009.

Also on the schedule tonight are LaFayette at B.B. Comer, Goshen at Childersburg, Fayetteville at Lanett, Center Point at Lincoln, Cleburne County at Munford, Woodland at Ragland, Sylacauga at Tallassee, Victory Christian at Wadley and Donoho at Winterboro.

Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week 3, 2020

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
LAFAYETTE 19 B.B. COMER 22
GOSHEN 12 CHILDERSBURG 53
FAYETTEVILLE 4 LANETT 30
CENTER POINT 44 LINCOLN 24
PELL CITY 14 TALLADEGA 0
WOODLAND 6 RAGLAND 15
SYLACAUGA 41 TALLASSEE 21
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 12 WADLEY 14
DONOHO 13 WINTERBORO 42
CLEBURNE COUNTY 0 MUNFORD 31

