DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Regular season winds down tonight

A high school football regular season that looked in doubt as recently as the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic will wind down tonight, as teams look to either close the year on a high note or send themselves into the playoffs with some mometum.
Unfortunatey, a handful of local teams had their games canceled this week, including Sylacauga vs. Ben Russell, Talladega County Central vs. Central Coosa County, B.B Comer vs. Dadeville and Winterboro vs. Berry. The Winterboro-Berry game was canceled Friday due to a lack of power in Alpine as repairs continue after Tropical Storm Zeta moved through the area Thursday moring.
Tonight's shortened schedule includes Mae Jemison at Pell City, Ragland at Asbury, Mundord at Ohatchee and Shelby County at Talladega.
A fifth game, Childersburg at Fayetteville, was moved from tonight until Saturday morning at 11.
B.B. Comer, Ragland, Sylacauga, Talladega and Winterboro are all playoff bound next week.
Check back later this evening for tonight's scores.