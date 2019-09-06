Welcome to Week 2 of the 2019 high school football season!
Tonight's schedule in The Daily Home's coverage area features 11 games, including region rivalry matchups Childersburg at Talladega and Oxford at Pell City.
Childersburg, Sylacauga (at Springville), Fayetteville (at Reeltown) and Winterboro (home vs. Spring Garden) will all be attempting to go to 3-0. Munford, meanwhile, will try to upset the defending Class 5A state champion when Central Clay County visits.
All teams in The Daily Home's coverage will be playing region games tonight except Victory Christian, which travels to Gaylesville.
