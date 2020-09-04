You have permission to edit this article.
DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL?

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

It's Friday night of Labor Day weekend, and you know what that mean's -- it's time for some football, high school style.

Tonight's schedule for The Daily Home's coverage area features 11 games. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7.

The schedule: B.B. Comer at Lanett, Childersburg at Reeltown, Crenshaw Christian at CVA, Horseshoe Bend at Fayetteville, Lincoln at Leeds, Munford at Handley, Pell City at Southside, Talladega at Beauregard, Wadley at Talladega County Central, Donoho at Victory Christian and Ragland at Winterboro.

Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week 2, 2020

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
B.B. COMER LANETT
CHILDERSBURG REELTOWN
CHRENSHAW CHRISTIAN CVA
HORSESHOE BEND FAYETTEVILLE
LINCOLN LEEDS
MUNFORD HANDLEY
PELL CITY SOUTHSIDE
TALLADEGA BEAUREGARD
WADLEY TC CENTRAL
DONOHO VICTORY CHRISTIAN
RAGLAND WINTERBORO

