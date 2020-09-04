DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL?

It's Friday night of Labor Day weekend, and you know what that mean's -- it's time for some football, high school style.
Tonight's schedule for The Daily Home's coverage area features 11 games. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7.
The schedule: B.B. Comer at Lanett, Childersburg at Reeltown, Crenshaw Christian at CVA, Horseshoe Bend at Fayetteville, Lincoln at Leeds, Munford at Handley, Pell City at Southside, Talladega at Beauregard, Wadley at Talladega County Central, Donoho at Victory Christian and Ragland at Winterboro.
Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.