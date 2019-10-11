10:14 p.m. update: Our last final of the evening is in. Ragland has downed Valley Head 26-14.
10:07 p.m. update: B.B. Comer 20, Pleasant Valley 19; Mortimer Jordan 36, Munford 14
9:42 p.m. update: Lincoln scored 27 unanswered points and rallied to defeat Handley 34-30. The win gives the Golden Bears sole possession of first place in Class 4A, Region 4.
9:39 p.m. update: Spring Garden 47, Victory Christian 24; Clay-Chalkville 49, Pell City 0
9:27 p.m. update: Our first final of the evening is in. Sylacauga has defeated Center Point 17-6.
It's Friday, it's October, so, of course, that means high school football in east central Alabama.
The slate in The Daily Home's coverage area is split this week, with five games last night and seven more tonight.
Thursday's results included Childersburg over Elmore County 44-22, Alabama School for the Deaf over Louisiana School for the Deaf 44-24, Donoho over TC Central 33-6, Thorsby over Fayetteville 42-14 and Winterboro over Appalachian 43-26.
Tonight's lineup features B.B. Comer at Pleasant Valley, Lincoln at Handley, Munford at Mortimer Jordan, Pell City at Clay-Chalkville, Ragland at Valley Head, Center Point at Sylacauga and Victory Christian at Spring Garden.
As always, we encourage you to check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of high school football!