Can Sylacauga move to 4-0 with a victory over Moody? After a rough outing against Wellborn two weeks ago, can Lincoln bounce back when Leeds visits? Can Talladega make it two straight when the Tigers travel to Elmore County?
Who will pick up the critical region wins in 1A matchups featuring Ragland at TC Central, Winterboro at Donoho and Appalachian at Victory Christian? How will Pell City handle a tough test at Gardendale?
All those questions will be answered tonight as Week 3 high school football action unfolds. The schedule features 12 games in The Daily Home's coverage area, and we'll be here to bring you all the scores during the evening on The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages.
In the meantime, enjoy the games!