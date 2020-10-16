DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD:Playoff picture coming into focus

The 2020 high school football season is wrapping up for teams in The Daily Home’s coverage area.
This season has been unlike any other with teams having to forfeit games due to COVID-19 concerns.
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, there is a lot to be determined. Here is a breakdown of who has wrapped up a playoff spot as well as their seeding; who has clinched a playoff berth, with seeding to be determined; who is still in contention; and who has been eliminated.
Class 1A, Region 5
Winterboro clinched a playoff berth last week with a 10-0 win over Victory Christian. The Bulldogs are 5-0 in the region, and they are the only undefeated team in the region. Winterboro can clinch the region title with a Woodland loss to Victory Christian tonight or next week with a win over Woodland.
Ragland is currently the second seed in the region. The Purple Devils can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Talladega County Central tonight. Ragland can secure the second seed and a home playoff game with a win over Victory Christian in the Purple Devils’ final region game.
TC Central (1-5,1-3) will have to defeat Ragland and Donoho to advance. The Fighting Tigers will also need Wadley to lose against Donoho tonight.
Victory Christian will have to defeat Woodland tonight and Ragland next week to claim a playoff berth. The Lions will also need Wadley and TC Central to lose a game.
Class 2A, Region 4
B.B. Comer clinched a playoff berth last week with a 30-7 win over Fayetteville. The Tigers are on a five-game winning streak, which is their longest since 1996.
If the Tigers win their final two region games against Vincent and Randolph County, they will earn the two seed and host a game in the first round of the playoffs. Comer has not played a first-round playoff game at home since 2001.
Fayetteville still has a chance to earn a playoff berth. The Wolves will have to win out, and they will need Vincent to lose one of its final two games.
Class 3A, Region 4
Childersburg (2-5, 2-3) still has a chance to make the postseason. Childersburg will have to defeat Pike County tonight and will also need Pike County to lose against Reeltown the following week.
Class 4A, Region 4
Munford (4-4,1-4) was eliminated from postseason contention with last week’s loss to Anniston.
Class 5A, Region 6
Lincoln (1-7,1-4) was eliminated from postseason contention with last week’s loss to Alexandria.
Class 5A, Region 7
Sylacauga (6-1, 3-1) controls its own destiny going into the final two weeks of region play.
The Aggies can clinch a playoff berth by winning one of their final two region games. Sylacauga can secure the second seed in the region and earn a home playoff game wins over Talladega and Holtville.
Talladega (2-5, 2-2) can clinch a playoff berth if it wins one of its last two region games. The Tigers travel to Sylacauga tonight, and they will host Elmore County on Oct. 23.
Class 6A, Region 7
Pell City still has a chance to make the postseason.
The Panthers are 1-3 in the region with games against Fort Payne and Scottsboro remaining. Pell City will have to defeat Fort Payne, which is currently tied for the No. 1 seed with Oxford, and Scottsboro. Pell City will also need Southside-Gadsden and Arab to lose their remaining contests.
Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.