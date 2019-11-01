Week 10, the final week of the 2019 high school football season in Alabama has arrived, and with it comes some drama for a couple of teams in The Daily Home's coverage area.
B.B. Comer will play host to Fayetteville tonight with the chance to clinch a playoff berth in Class 3A. If the Tigers can find a way to beat the Wolves and Pleasant Valley falls to Ohatchee, Comer will advance as the No. 4 seed from Region 6.
Meanwhile, at Mary Dumas Stadium in Talladega, the Tigers will be trying to clinch a winning season for the second time in three years when Moody comes to town. The last time Talladega accomplished that feat was 1992-94, when the Tigers posted marks of 7-4, 7-4 and 6-5.
Talladega, by the way, is one of five area squads that have punched their tickets to the playoffs, joining Fayetteville, Lincoln, Sylacauga and Victory Christian.
Speaking of Lincoln, the 4A, Region 4 champion will close out its regular season with a test against a playoff-bound Montevallo squad at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
Other games on tonight's slate include Gaylesville at Alabama School for the Deaf, Anniston at Childersburg, Chelsea at Pell City, Talladega County Central at Central Coosa and Sumiton Christian at Victory Christian.
Kickoff at all sites is set for 7 p.m.
As always, we encourage you to check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of high school football!