You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Pell City, Ragland win; Talladega, Munford fall

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TONIGHT'S FINALS: Pell City 37, Mae Jemison 14; Ohatchee 40, Munford 18; Ragland 42, Asbury 0; Shelby County 28, Tallaega 23

A high school football regular season that looked in doubt as recently as the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic will wind down tonight, as teams look to either close the year on a high note or send themselves into the playoffs with some mometum.

Unfortunatey, a handful of local teams had their games canceled this week, including Sylacauga vs. Ben Russell, Talladega County Central vs. Central Coosa County, B.B Comer vs. Dadeville and Winterboro vs. Berry. The Winterboro-Berry game was canceled Friday due to a lack of power in Alpine as repairs continue after Tropical Storm Zeta moved through the area Thursday moring. 

Tonight's shortened schedule includes Mae Jemison at Pell City, Ragland at Asbury, Mundord at Ohatchee and Shelby County at Talladega. 

A fifth game, Childersburg at Fayetteville, was moved from tonight until Saturday morning at 11.

B.B. Comer, Ragland, Sylacauga, Talladega and Winterboro are all playoff bound next week. 

Check back later this evening for tonight's scores.

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week 10, 2020

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
MAE JEMISON 14 PELL CITY 37
RAGLAND 42 ASBURY 0
SHELBY COUNTY 28 TALLADEGA 23
MUNFORD 18 OHATCHEE 40
SATURDAY
CHILDERSBURG FAYETTEVILLE

Tags

Loading...
Loading...